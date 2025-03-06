Local

Guns could soon be banned from more public places in Washington

By MyNorthwest.com Staff
It is already illegal to have guns in libraries, bars, zoos, and transit facilities in Washington. Under a bill passed Wednesday by the state Senate, they would also be banned in parks, government buildings, and on county fairgrounds when a fair is open to the public.

Sen. Javier Valdez, D-Seattle, is the bill’s sponsor.

“It’s pretty critical and vital that we do our best here as a state legislature to keep our residents and families and children safe,” he said on the Senate floor Wednesday.

Sen. Jeff Holy, R-Cheney, who voted no, says criminals wouldn’t obey this law.

“I think we kind of have been battle-hardened enough, all of us at this point, to realize that’s not the case,” Holy said. “Lawful gun owners are not the problem.”

Senate Bill 5098 passed the Senate on a 28-21 vote. It now heads to the House. If it passes there and if Governor Ferguson signs it, the Seattle Times reports it would go into effect on July 26.

