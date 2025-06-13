Group pushing for change in Washington’s Amber Alert System

SEATTLE — A group of lawmakers, advocates, and parents is pushing for stronger child protective laws and a comprehensive review of Washington’s Amber Alert system in the wake of the death of the three Decker girls.

A group gathered outside Seattle’s City Hall Friday demanding change.

“Unfortunately, courts often don’t do a great job recognizing signs of abuse and degree of risk due to lack of high-quality training on abuse subjects for judges and court professionals,” said Evangeline Stratton, the former senior managing attorney at Family Violence Appellate Project Washington.

The group wants to reform the custody process to better account for risk factors.

