Ground stop issued for all Alaska Airlines, Horizon Air flights due to ‘IT issue’

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Alaska Airlines has issued a full ground stop for all flights due to an IT issue.

This ground stop has since extended to Horizon Air as well.

According to the FAA notice, flights departing Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are exempt from the ground stop.

KIRO 7 News reached out to Alaska Airlines, which sent the following:

“Alaska Airlines is experiencing an IT outage affecting operations. A temporary ground stop is in place. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Back in July, Alaska Airlines and Horizon Airlines had a similar situation that disrupted operations around the country.

The July outage started at 8 p.m. on July 20 and lasted three hours, however the outage had a ripple effect well into the next day after many delays and cancellations occured.

