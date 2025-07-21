Alaska Airlines grounds all mainline flights nationwide, FAA says

Alaska Airlines requested a nationwide ground stop for all its mainline aircraft on Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) status page.

The FAA’s website showed that the order affected all destinations served by Alaska Airlines’ mainline fleet.

The reason for the sudden halt was not immediately provided.

KIRO 7 News has reached out to Alaska Airlines for more information.

Users have started reporting issues with Alaska Airlines’ app and website.

Comments include “At checkout they say all the machines are down so everyone has to wait in line.”

Other people are saying they are stuck at various airports and aren’t allowed to board.

Can confirm that all Alaska flights out of Seattle are not departing. We are sitting on a plane scheduled to go to Portland. — DB Cooper (@FR_Downforce) July 21, 2025

It was not immediately clear how many flights were affected or whether regional operations were included in the ground stop.

The FAA’s listing made clear that only Alaska’s mainline aircraft—typically larger jets used on longer routes—were subject to the halt.

The airline had not issued a public statement as of Sunday evening.

