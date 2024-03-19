Frustrations grow over gun violence within Central District

SEATTLE — It’s almost been a week since a deadly shooting took place near the Garfield High School campus. Right before that tragedy, a high school student was shot at a nearby bus stop.

The issue of gun violence within the Central District prompted a community meeting on how to address gun violence in the area.

“I mean, how many times have we been here? I don’t even know. And I am so burnt out and tired but I can’t give up on my community,” Victoria Beach, the Central District’s Safety Liaison, said.

Beach was one of the main organizers of Monday’s meeting that took place at Byrd Barr Place. Seattle Police Department command staff, along with other city leaders, took questions and ideas from the public on what exactly is being done to keep everyone safe, especially near the high school.

“I want to know that people are working on practical, immediate solutions,” one parent said.

Because many parents in the meeting wonder how they can safely send their kids to school.

“I literally just want to know how to send my child to school and not have him afraid of being shot,” parent Karen Emmerman Mazner said.

There were many ideas and emotions during the meeting. Some parents KIRO 7 spoke with feel these types of meetings aren’t truly addressing the issue.

“And I don’t mean any disrespect, but I don’t feel anything gets accomplished,” parent Melanie Skinner said.

Mayor Bruce Harrell and Police Chief Adrian Diaz held a safety meeting in the district last week. Parents tell KIRO 7 there will be a parent-led protest on Wednesday outside Garfield High School.

