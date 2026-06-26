Seattle’s World Cup Pride Match could see diminished crowds, protests, and controversy

Seattle is set to host a World Cup match between Iran and Egypt on Friday evening, a game city officials have designated as a Pride match. The evening kickoff at Seattle Stadium faces potential crowd dampening due to controversies surrounding both teams’ human rights records and less favorable weather conditions.

Seattle has benefited significantly from the World Cup’s group stages, with businesses experiencing positive crowds and energetic atmospheres. However, the upcoming match has a combination of factors, including its late start time, that could curb typical attendance and enthusiasm.

Antonio Madeddu, manager at Umbria Café in Pioneer Square, reflected on the positive experiences during earlier games, stating, “It’s been amazing, the crowds have been super positive, really energetic.”

Madeddu, however, tempered expectations for the upcoming match. KIRO 7 asked him if he believed this could see diminished crowds, “I do, I think that the time of the match being a little bit later on.”

The match is scheduled for an 8 p.m. kickoff, which some believe will affect turnout.

Jim Hulsey, a local commuter, described the late start as impractical. “The weather doesn’t help on Friday, and an 8 o’clock game is kind of silly.”

Hulsey said. He also noted the late hour might deter US viewers from watching, “if you’re in Egypt (watching) I don’t know about the East Coast and everyone else, it doesn’t make sense to go that late.”

The World Cup game this weekend was designated the ‘Pride’ match in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community, before the teams were ever announced.

Pride flags are prominently displayed in windows above the watch party site in Occidental Square, despite requests from both the Egyptian and Iranian teams for such displays to be taken away.

Human Rights Watch characterizes Iran and Egypt as countries with poor track records on human rights for the LGBTQIA+ community.

These controversies, alongside planned protests, could reduce excitement and attendance for the match.

The match coincides with the Friday night of Pride weekend in Seattle, a time usually marked by celebrations.

“I’m really curious to see how many people come out. I hope that everyone feels comfortable and excited about coming down. I know that’s a complicated situation. I hope everyone comes down and gets excited about the match. I think it’s cool that Seattle made this the Pride game to begin with and that we have that here in Seattle,” Madeddu said.

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