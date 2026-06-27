Where does Seattle rank among World Cup host cities?

SEATTLE — Despite shaking the stadium and belting out the National Anthem and John Denver’s Take Me Home Country Roads, Seattle Ranks as the fourth-best U.S. host city according to a recent survey from SeatPick.

The survey weighed temperature, stadium capacity, violent crime, mosquitoes, the cost of beer, water and hotels. Foxborough, MA topped off the list, and Inglewood, CA (Los Angeles) rounded out the bottom of US cities.

“It is expensive. A little bit pricey, but I mean World Cup happens every four years, so it’s a chance if you have the chance to watch it, then it’s definitely worth it. ” Hazen Hassan said, who is visiting from Egypt to root on the team in Friday’s match.

While Seattle’s hotels were the third most expensive, they are half the price of New York’s.

“You have New York, you have San Francisco, making this place look cheap.” Shiyan Aciasiaie said, vising from New Jersey to cheer for Iran where he has family.

Seattle’s beer and water prices tied for the fourth lowest of the cities. Violent crime was the third highest per capita, behind Houston and Philadelphia.

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