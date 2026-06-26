Pitbulls charge at pregnant Taoma woman and her small dog

TACOMA, Wash. — A pregnant woman is recovering after being attacked by two pit bulls yesterday in a South Tacoma neighborhood parking lot. She was knocked to the ground and bit multiple times while with her small chihuahua, according to police.

Police reported the woman was taken to a hospital, where she was alert and her unborn baby was doing well as of last check.

Her sister told KIRO 7 she was attacked on her due date and had to be induced into labor. Her baby boy was born and is healthy.

Neighbors quickly intervened to help fight off the dogs and retrieve the woman’s pet. The fire department transported the woman to the hospital for treatment.

Lion Sawyer, who lives nearby and walks his own dogs in the neighborhood daily, described the situation as “horrific.”

“All that stress, that must have been really horrific for her,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer also stated he would be worried if his own dog were attacked.

“I would be worried, especially if it was another dog that just comes up and runs and attacks my little dog,” he added.

Sawyer noted seeing many dogs on leashes barking but not a lot of loose dogs in the area.

Police stated it is not clear why the two pit bulls were loose at the time of the attack.

Animal control has taken the pit bulls into a 10-day quarantine period. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police indicated that once the animal control investigation is complete, the dogs’ owner will have the option to schedule a dangerous dog hearing.

It remains unclear whether the owner of the dogs will face any charges, as the case is still under investigation.

The woman’s sister told KIRO 7 she remains in a lot of pain and will need physical therapy to recover. Her family has started a GoFundMe to help raise money for her family as she recovers. You can donate here.

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