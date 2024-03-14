Local

Woman fatally shot just blocks from Garfield High School, scene of earlier shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A woman is dead after another shooting just a few blocks south of Garfield High School, where a female student was shot earlier Wednesday.

At about 8:42 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting near the intersection of 24th Avenue South and South Main Street.

Officers were already in the area as a result of another shooting earlier when officers heard several shots.

When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman fatally shot on the sidewalk.

Police are talking to witnesses and looking for video footage of the area as they work their investigation.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department at 206-233-5000.

This shooting is also across the street from the A 4 Apple Learning Center, that was struck by gunfire in October.

