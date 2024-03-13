17-year-old girl shot outside Garfield High School while waiting at bus stop

One person was injured during a shooting near Garfield High School Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Seattle Police Department, at about 3 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 400 block of 23rd Avenue.

According to Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, at about 2:40 p.m., an SUV was traveling southbound on 23rd Avenue and Jefferson when shots were fired from the car.

A 17-year-old student was hit in the “lower extremities” as she may have been sitting at a bus stop. She was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Garfield High School is in shelter-in-place as officers investigate.

If you have information about this incident, including video footage during the time of the shooting, contact the Seattle Police Department at 206-233-5000.

This is a breaking news story. KIRO 7 News has sent a crew to the area to gather more information.

