Tacoma, West Seattle move forward with Light Rail, Ballard scaled back for now

SEATTLE — After a seven-hour marathon meeting on Thursday, the Sound Transit Board approved an updated 20-year system plan aimed at addressing a $34.5 billion funding gap.

Some major light rail projects move ahead into construction, while others are delayed, redesigned, or left waiting for future funding.

Seattle’s Ballard Link Extension is where the biggest shift is happening. The board voted to move the plan forward, but it’s currently not fully funded.

That means there’s funding only for an initial segment from downtown Seattle to Seattle Center. But as for the actual rail into Ballard, Sound Transit says building the extension from Seattle Center to Market Street is not currently affordable.

In a statement, Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson said, “I’m frustrated and disappointed that we have not yet been able to find a way to deliver more for people in Ballard who have been paying into the program for years and not seen enough results… I’m committed to keep doing the work to deliver what voters are demanding and build the damn trains all the way to Market Street.”

Meanwhile, Pierce County leaders are celebrating as the Tacoma Light Rail is staying on track and on schedule. The current timeline for the Tacoma Dome Station to open is 2035.

“We all benefit when we have a truly regional transit system that connects all of us to jobs, essential services, and each other,” said Sound Transit Vice Chair and Pierce County Executive Ryan Mello. “At the same time, we must remain sharply focused on the tough work in front of us.”

Under the plan, the Tacoma Dome Link Extension and related Tacoma access improvements are included among projects that will be fully funded and move into construction. However, some parking projects are not currently funded and are deferred.

West Seattle Light Rail is also still on track under the latest 20-year plan the Sound Transit board approved.

The West Seattle Link Extension (without Avalon Station) is funded for construction and will now enter early pre-construction work, including engineering and soil testing, according to a statement sent by King County Councilmember and Sound Transit Board member Teresa Mosqueda.

Everett Light Rail is also staying on track, with some parking plans being deferred.

County leaders pledged to continue assessing the plan to look for ways to speed up the projects and look for more cost savings.

“Our work as a board is far from over, and I remain committed to delivering the full ST3 system that King County voters approved,” said King County Executive Girmay Zahilay in a statement.

Here is a breakdown of where light rail projects now stand from Sound Transit:

Affordable projects within existing resources

The following projects are fully funded and will be completed through construction:

Tacoma Dome Access Improvements

West Seattle Link Extension, no Avalon Station

Renton Transit Center Parking Garage

Tacoma Dome Link Extension

Everett Link Extension, phase 1

Everett Link Extension, phase 2

Ballard Link Extension, initial segment to Seattle Center

TCC Tacoma Link Extension (now 2043)

South Kirkland – Issaquah Link (now 2050)

Link Operations and Maintenance Facility South

Link Operations and Maintenance Facility North

Graham Street Station

Sounder Maintenance Base

The following projects are partially funded and will be completed through planning and design:

Ballard Link Extension, final design phase

Boeing Access Road Station, final design phase

Sounder South additional trips (partially funded)

DuPont Sounder Extension, planning phase

Regional Parking Fund

ST Express Bus Base (partially funded)

High-capacity transit corridor studies/ST4 planning (partially funded)

Projects not currently affordable within existing resources

The agency will continue to pursue additional funding for the following projects:

Ballard Link Extension, Seattle Center to Market Street

Boeing Access Road infill station

Sounder additional trips

DuPont Sounder Extension, final design and construction

High-capacity transit corridor studies/ST4 planning

Projects deferred until resources are identified

Tacoma Dome Link Extension Parking

Everett Link Extension Parking

Stride Bus Rapid Transit Parking

North Sammamish Park-and-Ride

Edmonds and Mukilteo Parking and Access Improvements

Bus on Shoulder project

SR 162 Corridor Improvements

Sounder South Platform Extensions

Sounder South Station Access Improvements

ST Express Bus Base, remainder

The Board directed agency staff to develop and implement an adaptive program management plan and a project delivery framework by the end of 2026.

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