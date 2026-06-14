Free World Cup tickets included in stay for some Airbnb guests

For some soccer fans, their World Cup accommodations may come with an extra special perk. Airbnb announced earlier this week that select homes in 16 U.S. cities hosting soccer matches will include free tickets to the World Cup.

The company estimates that the average cost of homes that come with free tickets is $385 per night and that these homes will be available from the knockout stages through the final game.

The company provided a guide for when visitors should search for a home that includes free tickets.

Group Stage & Knockout Round of 32: Start booking June 10, 2026

Los Angeles, Boston, Monterrey, New York/New Jersey, Mexico City, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, Kansas City, and Dallas

Round of 16: Start booking June 18, 2026

Philadelphia, Houston, New York/New Jersey, Mexico City, Dallas, and Seattle

Quarter Finals: Start Booking July 1, 2026

Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, and Kansas City

Semi Finals: Start Booking July 9, 2026

Dallas and Atlanta

World Cup Final: start booking July 16, 2026

New York/New Jersey

One Airbnb host said in a statement on the company’s website that the program was an opportunity to “share that love of the game with guests.”

Ahead of the Seattle games, rental bookings have trailed expectations, with some experts suggesting that the price hikes and congestion have discouraged a portion of the city’s regular tourist crowd, creating a gap in the market that soccer fans alone have not been able to fill.

A report by AirDNA, an analysis company that tracks real estate and rental data, revenue from short term rental properties is down from last year despite upcoming World Cup games.

The free ticket program is one of many fan experiences launched by the temporary stay company ahead of the World Cup, including exclusive podcast tapings, personalized merchandise, training camps, and watch parties.

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