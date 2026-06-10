FIFA World Cup 2026: Where to watch Seattle-hosted matches locally

SEATTLE — Starting June 15, Seattle will be on the international stage as the city hosts six FIFA World Cup matches this month and next.

All Seattle games will be played at Seattle Stadium (temporarily renamed from Lumen Field for the matchups).

The following games will be played on the Seattle stage:

Monday, June 15 @ noon | Belgium vs. Egypt

Friday, June 19 @ noon | USA vs. Australia

Wednesday, June 24 @ noon | Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar

Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. | Egypt vs. IR Iran

The matchups on July 1 and July 6 will be determined by the winners of previous matches.

Tickets to see these matches in person start at $650 and can get up into the thousands.

You can still watch the matches at local bars, event spaces and other community areas.

World Cup Watch parties

Seattle

The Armory at Seattle Center | The Armory will serve as an “all-day fan experience featuring large-screen match viewing through the tournament, food and beverage offerings, Global Marketplace vendors, family activities,” and more. You can see their schedule here.

The Mural Stage Amphitheatre at Seattle Center will also have watch parties with outdoor viewing, DJs and entertainment, a beer garden and more. See that schedule here.

Seattle Soccer House at Pacific Place (600 Pine St) | Fans can watch matches on a four-level screen for an immersive viewing experience. Local food partners, signature cocktails, local beer and wine are available for a sip-and-stroll experience. There will be prizes, games, giveaways and autograph opportunities. KIRO 7 will also be broadcasting live on select days. Learn more here.

Seattle Waterfront - Pier 62 | There will be a series of free watch parties at Waterfront Park at Pier 62. There will be food, drinks and “immersive pop-up experiences.” Each event is free and open to all, though entry will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Learn more here.

King County

Flatstick Pub - Various locations | The indoor mini-golf and taproom chain will be offering watch-parties and pre- and post-game events. The locations will open early for early-morning matches. They have locations in Redmond, Kirkland, South Lake Union in Seattle, and Pioneer Square in Seattle. The Pioneer Square location is near Seattle Stadium.

Legacy Square - Renton | The newly-created Legacy Square in downtown Renton will serve as the spot to watch World Cup matches in the area. Watch parties will take place on various days throughout the tournament. Get more information here.

Snohomish County

Locations coming soon.

Pierce County

Puyallup Tribe | The Puyallup Tribe of Indians will be hosting viewing parties, a parade and a World Cup Powwow. The viewing parties will take place on various dates throughout the tournament, and the Powwow will take place from June 19-21 at 3001 Puyalupabsh St. in Tacoma. See dates here. The parade kicks off on June 12 at Portland Ave in Tacoma. Expect road closures until 11 p.m.

Thurston County

Olympia Waterfront (701 Columbia Street NW, Olympia) | Fans from across the region can gather at Port Plaza for live match screenings, local vendors and activities for all ages. Tickets are required. General admission is $10 and kids 12 and under are free. Learn more here.

This list covers watch parties for just the games that are being hosted in Seattle.

Other watch parties may be held in the area for different matches.

You can also likely go to any sports bar or bar with a television to catch the other matches. The FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11 with Mexico vs South Africa and South Korea vs Czechia matches. Check with your bar beforehand to see if they’re carrying the game.

⚽ CONNECT TO THE CUP: WORLD CUP COVERAGE FROM KIRO 7⚽

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