Transportation companies ready for World Cup demand in Seattle

One week until the World Cup begins in Seattle, commuters and fans are preparing for transportation challenges, with Uber implementing surcharges for rides and Lime working with the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) on an operations plan.

Seattle commuters say they anticipate difficulty navigating the city, as transportation options will be limited due to the influx of visitors and potential street closures.

Getting around Seattle during the World Cup is expected to be a chore, prompting residents to consider alternative travel methods. As the city gears up for the international soccer matches, many will need to find efficient ways to access areas around the stadium.

Yabi Kebed, a train commuter who arrived at King Street Station Monday morning, believes the event “is going to be chaotic, but I think (King County) Metro’s prepared to handle it.”

Kebed, who plans to commute by light rail on match days, suggests fans follow his lead since it could be the simplest way to get into the city and even get around if needed.

Kebed said, “I believe they’re going to close off the streets and things like that, so the only mode of transportation you’re going to get is either the bus or the train.”

He additionally warned that surge pricing for rideshares could cause “sticker shock” for fans, noting, “those are expensive now.”

Uber has warned that the World Cup could lead to unprecedented demand, resulting in higher wait times and increased fares. The company expects trip demand to be significantly higher based on historical analysis.

Uber told KIRO 7 that the company will implement temporary surcharges, including a $10 fee for drop-offs and a $25 fee for pickups.

An Uber spokesperson told KIRO 7 that the surcharges will 100% be allocated directly to the driver.

To manage demand, Uber has designated additional pick-up areas north of Pioneer Square, east of 5th Avenue, and south of Edgar Martinez and says a new feature in its app will help riders find the least congested pick-up spots to catch a ride.

On his way to work this morning, Kevonni Owens, a Seattle commuter who lives near Lumen Field, used a Lime scooter. He says the Mondays after Seahawks games are his barometer for how many could be available or used during game traffic.

Owens expects a similar situation for the World Cup, stating, “all you see is green and white lime scooters.” He foresees a high demand, noting, “I will definitely expect to see a lot of them, probably more than usual, like, probably good luck trying to find one.”

Despite the anticipated crowds, Owens remains confident in his preferred transportation method: “It will be more people than usual, but I’m confident I’ll find one to use.”

Lime plans to release its specific Seattle plans Thursday, ahead of the World Cup’s opening game.

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