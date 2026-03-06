‘Fraction of a second to make a decision:’ Couple narrowly avoids head-on crash with rolled car

Video captures the moment a car flips upside down during a chase on Interstate 5 – and skids to a stop on its top.

Law enforcement told KIRO 7 News that the driver was going over 100 miles per hour before their Nissan Ultima hit a barrier, flipped and skidded about 400 feet, hitting two other cars.

Debbie and David Hansen were traveling toward Oregon in their Honda Accord when the suspect vehicle flew over their car, coming within inches of a major collision.

“All of a sudden, I just saw a car flying through the air toward us,” Debbie Hansen said.

She noted that she had to quickly find a way to avoid the vehicle as it landed. Her husband, Hansen, stated there was almost no space between the two cars during the incident.

“I don’t think there was a corner of an inch in between,” Debbie Hansen said.

After the vehicle landed, four occupants were discovered inside the Nissan, including the young child.

Commander Dave Clary with the Centralia Police Department described the scene as a young woman emerged from the wreckage.

“And I know it was a big shock to them when ultimately a young lady crawled out of the car and handed a toddler off,” Clary said.

Police confirmed the 14-month-old was not in a car seat during the high-speed pursuit and subsequent crash

Despite the lack of safety restraints, Clary reported the child did not have a scratch on him.

“How was he ok? Was he in a car seat? Nope. Not in a car seat,” Clary said. “So then you go ok, his guardian angel was looking after him.”

Hansen credited his wife’s quick reactions for preventing a fatal collision. He noted that their Honda Accord sustained only minimal damage because of her steering during the high-speed event.

“My wife was amazing,” Hansen said. “She had just a fraction of a second to make all of those decisions and get out of the way. Debbie avoided a head-on accident and I don’t know how many lives were saved there.”

Three adults in the car were treated for their injuries and ultimately arrested.

All have been booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on multiple charges.

©2026 Cox Media Group