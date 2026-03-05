WATCH: 100-mph crash sends car skidding down I-5 with child inside

CENTRALIA, Wash. — Video captures the moment a car flips upside down during a chase on Interstate 5 – and skids to a stop on its top.

It started in Castle Rock and ended about 30 miles away in Centralia.

According to Washington State Patrol – a one-year-old was inside the car and managed not to get hurt.

Law enforcement told KIRO 7 News that the driver was going over 100 miles per hour.

The Nissan Ultima skidded about 400 feet after hitting a barrier and going airborne and hitting two other cars.

Centralia Police told KIRO 7 that when they arrived, they found a 19-year-old mother and her child inside—who wasn’t in a car seat. Somehow, the toddler didn’t have a single scratch on them.

“An unbelievable tragedy could’ve occurred where a totally innocent child could’ve been killed in that car,” said Commander Dave Clary.

Three adults in the car were treated for their injuries and ultimately arrested.

All have been booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on multiple charges.

