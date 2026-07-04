Fourth of July safety: From fireworks to water activities to driving sober

WASHINGTON — Eastside Fire is increasing staffing for the Fourth of July weekend, preparing for potential incidents related to fireworks, water activities, and impaired driving.

This heightened alert comes as holiday celebrations can lead to emergencies.

In 2023, Harborview Medical Center treated 58 patients for fireworks injuries. Unsafe use of fireworks can cause fires and personal injuries, while cold water can quickly tire out swimmers.

Eastside Fire Battalion Chief Ben Hudson warned about the severe consequences of unsafe fireworks.

“People have been severely injured and even killed, unfortunately, from fireworks,” Hudson said.

State fire officials recommend leaving a 10-foot non-burnable clear space around fireworks and keeping a bucket of water nearby.

Patrick Sullivan, representing the Kiwanis Club of Snoqualmie Valley fireworks stand, highlighted additional safety measures for customers.

“We’ve got pumps that we put in every bag so you can stand even further away from it,” Sullivan said.

Beyond fireworks, cold water safety is a concern for crews. Hudson explained the impact of cold water on individuals.

“The cold water can definitely have an impact. It’ll tire people out,” Hudson said.

Life jackets are available for free on loan at some water access points.

Crews will also be ready to respond to traffic crashes. Hudson noted that as it gets dark, some individuals may make poor choices.

“Especially as it gets dark and people are making poor choices with drinking and driving,” Hudson said.

Local fireworks laws vary by city and county. KIRO 7 has compiled a list of regulations per jurisdiction here.

Hudson urged the public to plan ahead and make informed choices for a safe holiday.

“Just try and think ahead. We definitely want people to have fun, but just be smart about it and make good decisions,” Hudson said.

©2026 Cox Media Group