Former Seattle police chief Adrian Diaz files $10 million claim against the city

SEATTLE, Wash. — Former Seattle Police Department (SPD) chief Adrian Diaz has filed a notice of claim seeking $10 million in damages from the city, claiming he faced discrimination after coming out as gay.

The claim states he was “wrongfully discharged and discriminated, harassed, and retaliated against” after coming out to Mayor Bruce Harrell and Deputy Mayor Tim Burgess.

The documents also state that Diaz “refused to commit an illegal act” but do not specify what it was.

The claim was filed on October 11, two weeks before he was placed on paid administrative leave.

Diaz and Director of Communications Jamie Tompkins, his former chief of staff, were placed on leave Monday. A reason has not been revealed.

Mayor Harrell removed Diaz from his position as chief of police earlier this year, citing allegations of sexual harassment and racial incidents that began to pile up. Harrell appointed former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr as interim chief of SPD.

