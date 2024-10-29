Former Seattle Police Chief Diaz, Director of Communications, placed on leave

SEATTLE — Two top Seattle Police Department (SPD) officials are on paid administrative leave, but the department has not revealed the reasons behind the action.

SPD spokesperson Sgt. Patrick Michaud confirmed on Monday that Executive Adrian Diaz and Director of Communications Jamie Tompkins were placed on leave but would not comment on “pending personnel matters.”

Diaz spent four years as chief of police before he was removed from the top position in May. He was then shifted into a special assignments executive role.

The move came after several tort claims and lawsuits accused him of inappropriate behavior toward the women on the police force, including a $5 million claim by multiple women citing discrimination and harassment.

When Diaz stepped down this year, he was in tears, saying he had more he wanted to do in the role.

“I want to thank the men and women of the Seattle Police Department for their hard work,” said Diaz, his voice breaking during the announcement. “And the community that has supported us through every challenge.”

Since then, Diaz has flown under the radar, except for coming out as gay in a radio interview.

Diaz’s Director of Communications, Jamie Tompkins, is also on leave.

She joined the department 18 months ago after about a decade in Seattle media.

©2024 Cox Media Group