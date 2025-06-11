Local

Forest fire breaks out near Leavenworth

By KIRO 7 News Staff
By KIRO 7 News Staff

A fire in the forest near Leavenworth appears to have broken out Tuesday evening.

State Route 2 is shut down in both directions due to the fire.

Drivers are asked to use Chumstick Highway and State Route 207 as a detour.

A heavy fire response has also been seen, with approximately 15 fire trucks in the area.

As of 7 p.m., smoke could be seen from one of the Leavenworth live cameras.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read