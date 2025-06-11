Forest fire breaks out near Leavenworth

A fire in the forest near Leavenworth appears to have broken out Tuesday evening.
State Route 2 is shut down in both directions due to the fire.
Drivers are asked to use Chumstick Highway and State Route 207 as a detour.
SR 2 near MP 98 is shut down in both directions due to a brushfire. Please use the Chumstick Hwy and SR 207 as a detour. I will advise when the roadway is re-opened.— District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) June 11, 2025
-TPR Matthews pic.twitter.com/OxysRpcIBg
A heavy fire response has also been seen, with approximately 15 fire trucks in the area.
As of 7 p.m., smoke could be seen from one of the Leavenworth live cameras.
