Forest fire breaks out near Leavenworth

A fire in the forest near Leavenworth appears to have broken out Tuesday evening.

State Route 2 is shut down in both directions due to the fire.

Drivers are asked to use Chumstick Highway and State Route 207 as a detour.

SR 2 near MP 98 is shut down in both directions due to a brushfire. Please use the Chumstick Hwy and SR 207 as a detour. I will advise when the roadway is re-opened.



-TPR Matthews pic.twitter.com/OxysRpcIBg — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) June 11, 2025

A heavy fire response has also been seen, with approximately 15 fire trucks in the area.

As of 7 p.m., smoke could be seen from one of the Leavenworth live cameras.

©2025 Cox Media Group