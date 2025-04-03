Flying out for spring break? SEA Airport prepares for surge of travelers

SEATTLE, Wash. — Spring break is around the corner for many, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is warning travelers to allow for extra time finding parking and getting through security.

Passenger volumes are expected to be 5% above 2024.

From April 2 to April 20, an estimated 2.8 million people will travel through SEA. The airport says the busiest days will be Thursdays and Fridays.

Estimated numbers

Friday, April 4, 169,000 estimated overall travelers (arriving, departing, and connecting)

Thursday, April 11, 164,000 passengers

Thursday, April 3, 161,000 passengers

Friday, April 18, 161,000 passengers

Thursday, April 10, 158,000 passengers

Thursday, April 17, 156,000 passengers

Advice for smooth traveling

SEA Airport shared the following advice to help travelers have a smoother experience.

Arrive early

Get to the terminal at least two hours before boarding time for flights within the u.s. and three hours before an international flight. be sure to factor in extra time for off-site parking or drop-offs to the terminal. SEA says more than one-third of its daily passenger volume arrives before 9:00 a.m., causing busy conditions at TSA security checkpoints and on the airport drives. Two more peak periods happen from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Use SEA Spot Saver

Passengers can secure a spot in line to make the security checkpoint process easier. Checkpoint wait times are currently not available online or in the terminal, but staff in green will be there to guide you to the best line. Passengers can also use SEA’s interactive map for directions to the checkpoints, their gate, restaurants, and more.

Avoid traffic

Bypass the congested Arrival and Departure drives by using public transportation, airport parking, rideshare, taxi/limo, scheduled airporter, door-to-door van service, or a shuttle option.

Picking someone up? SEA says you can briefly park in the airport garage to avoid waiting in traffic at arrivals.

If you choose to use the drives, use the lower Arrivals drive instead of the upper Departures drive during peak morning hours, and vice versa if you’re picking someone up in the evening.









