Five juvenile suspects arrested in pot shop crash and grab in Tumwater

TUMWATER, Wash. — On Monday morning, Officers from the Chehalis Tribal Police answered calls of a burglary at a cannabis dispensary in Tumwater.

Dispatch told officers that five people in a car crashed into the shop, taking items and then jumping into another car and speeding away.

Thurston County deputies spotted the car and tried to pull it over but the car sped away.

Deputies chased the car through the streets of Tumwater until it crashed.

According to the Thurston County sheriff, the car crashed through a fence and landed in a water retention pond.

SMASH AND GRAB BURGLARY SUSPECTS CAPTURED BY THURSTON CO SWAMP CREW Early this morning, Chehalis Tribal Police... Posted by Sheriff Sanders on Monday, October 14, 2024

One of the suspects gave up and the four others ran off in different directions.

A Thurston County K9 unit, the Tumwater police officers and Olympia police officers came to assist in the search.

The remaining suspects were caught and arrested.

Thurston County Sheriff confirmed that both cars used were reported stolen.

The five suspects are juveniles from Pierce County.

©2024 Cox Media Group