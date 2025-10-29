Five-car crash delays morning commute along I-90 on Mercer Island

SEATTLE — A five-car crash blocked several lanes of eastbound Interstate 90 and caused traffic delays on Mercer Island during Wednesday’s morning commute.

Seattle Fire Department (SFD) crews first responded to the collision just after 6 a.m.

According to SFD, firefighters on scene reported the crash involved five vehicles, with one person trapped inside their vehicle.

SFD crews safely pulled the person out, and by 7 a.m., the person was on their way to the hospital in stable condition.

The Washington State Department of Transportation told drivers to continue to expect delays as the collision was cleared.

UPDATE 2: A collision on EB I-90 at Island Crest Way (MP 7) is blocking the right two lanes and the off-ramp to Island Crest Way. Continue to expect delays in the area. https://t.co/yEX7EblWzt pic.twitter.com/9U72JNdoTr — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 29, 2025

