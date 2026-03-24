Firefighters shuttle water to extinguish Maple Valley house fire

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Firefighters had to shuttle water in from over a mile away to extinguish a house fire in Maple Valley early this morning, according to Puget Sound Fire.

Crews first responded to a residential fire along SE 216th Street sometime around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

All residents were safely evacuated, and firefighters confirmed there were no injuries.

Puget Sound Fire says that the closest hydrant was over a mile away, so tenders were used to shuttle water to the scene.

It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the Red Cross is providing emergency assistance to the displaced residents.

©2026 Cox Media Group