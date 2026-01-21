Kent home destroyed in fire; nearest hydrant was 2.5 miles away

KENT, Wash. — A fire tore through a Kent home on Tuesday evening, completely destroying it.

Puget Sound Fire and Eastside Fire & Rescue responded to the home on SE 208th Street, near Lake Youngs, to find it engulfed in flames.

Due to a limited water supply, firefighters had to shuttle water to the scene. According to Puget Sound Fire, the nearest fire hydrant was two and a half miles away.

It took crews nearly two hours to knock the fire out.

No one was injured.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported. It took firefighters an hour and 45 minutes to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

148th ave se near lake youngs

©2026 Cox Media Group