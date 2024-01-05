Local

One person hospitalized, dog killed in Kent apartment fire

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Kent Friday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., crews with Puget Sound Fire, South King Fire & Rescue, and King County Medic One were on the scene in the 2100 block of South 272nd Street.

After a search, firefighters found one resident inside. They provided life-saving measures before transporting the resident to a Seattle hospital.

One dog was also rescued, which was provided oxygen by King County Medic One. The dog was taken to an animal shelter.

Additionally, a second dog was found dead inside an apartment.

