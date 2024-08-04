Firefighters battle brush fire on Lake Ballinger Island

South County firefighters worked to extinguish a brush fire on Lake Ballinger Island that started Sunday morning, according to South County Fire.

The approximate 25x25-foot fire caused visible smoke in the Lake Ballinger area.

Firefighters used two boats and a floating water pump to supply hose lines and tools were also used to cut vegetation to create a fire line to help contain the blaze.

The fire burned peat and other vegetation, and smoke is expected to be visible for several more hours.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

