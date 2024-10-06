Fire marshal investigates Bonney Lake High School fire

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Firefighters are investigating an overnight structure fire at the Bonney Lake High School gymnasium.

According to East Pierce Fire crews, a large response was dispatched to the high school just after 1 a.m.

Crews found the fire burning an exterior wall of the gym, but reportedly had the flames out within minutes of their arrival, stopping it from spreading further inside the building.

No injuries were reported, and the East Pierce Fire and Rescue fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

