Fire at Kent home injures one person, damages two other homes

KENT, Wash. — A Kent family got a rude awakening when their smoke detector alerted them to a fire late Thursday night.

Just before midnight, crews were dispatched to the home in the 22400 block of 134th Place Southeast.

Everyone inside got out safely.

Crews from Puget Sound Fire and Renton Regional Fire Authority fought the flames.

Homes on either side of the one that caught fire were damaged by intense heat from the flames.

One person was treated for minor injuries and then taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

