FIFA forecast: Seattle’s weather for the USA vs. Belgium match

SEATTLE — Who’s ready for another FIFA World Cup match in Seattle? The weather forecast is looking great.

High pressure is in place over the area and will continue to provide us with dry weather, variable clouds, and pleasant temperatures.

Tonight

The overnight low this evening will drop back into the 50s and clouds will move in by tomorrow morning. An onshore wind will continue across western Washington with cool temperatures at the coast. Daytime highs around Puget Sound tomorrow will reach the upper 70s to around 80 degrees from Seattle southward.

Monday’s match

Weather for the first kick looks mostly sunny with a temperature around 80 at Seattle Stadium. An interesting side note about the weather for the FIFA matches in Seattle: every game has had great weather with no rain and plenty of sun. This may go a long way in dispelling the belief that Seattle is one of the wettest cities in the country (so much for our best-kept secret).

Heading to the match or a watch party? We’ve got you covered. Here is KIRO 7’s ultimate guide to events, parking, traffic and more.

Tuesday and Wednesday

On Tuesday, the area of high pressure giving us this great weather will weaken and move east. An area of low pressure and attending cold front is poised to move down from the northwest on Tuesday evening and during the day Wednesday. This should bring some rain showers to the area with the best chances for rain at the coast and north of Seattle. There could certainly be a few showers throughout western Washington on Wednesday; however, the computer models are not predicting an overly wet day. Around .10″ of rain is possible in areas lucky enough to see the showers.

Extended forecast

The extended forecast shows a period of seasonal weather settling in from Thursday through next weekend. The marine layer starts the day cloudy, and the sun breaks out in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 70s and lows in the 50s. No significant rain is in the picture after Wednesday.

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