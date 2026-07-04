Olympia man accused of killing relative dies from medical emergency after his arrest

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says an Olympia man, accused of killing a relative, died from a medical emergency shortly after his arrest.

It all started on July 3. Deputies were called to Wesley Loop Northwest around 9 p.m. to investigate the death of a 49-year-old man. According to the sheriff’s office, there was strong evidence that he’d been killed by a relative who was living with him.

Investigators developed information that the relative, a 28-year-old, was at a home in Longview. The city ‘s police department found his car and ultimately took him into custody.

Shortly after his arrest, the suspect suffered a medical emergency. Despite lifesaving efforts by law enforcement and emergency medical personnel, he died. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death.

Detectives subsequently served a search warrant at the Longview home, where they say they found evidence linking the man to the homicide, as well as items that may have contributed to his medical emergency.

The suspect’s identity as well as the cause and manner of his death will be released by the Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office at a later date.

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