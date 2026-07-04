Body cam: Man arrested in Parkland runs from deputies while handcuffed

PARKLAND, Wash. — “Traffic stops are like a mystery bag; you never know what you are going to get,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) wrote on its Facebook.

A traffic stop on July 1, just before 3 a.m., initially seemed normal, PCSO said.

Deputies spotted a vehicle going about 70 mph on Steel Street S., a residential area.

PCSO was able to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop, but when the driver opened the glove box, deputies saw a gun, PCSO said.

The deputy asked the driver to step out, and the driver refused, PCSO said.

When deputies tried to pull him from his car, the driver put the car in reverse; however, deputies were able to get the driver out before he took off, according to PCSO.

As the suspect was being arrested, he ran off with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Deputies quickly caught up to the suspect and took him into custody.

The 38-year-old was arrested on several charges.

According to PCSO, he was a convicted felon and was not supposed to have a gun. Meth, cocaine, opioids and another person’s ID were allegedly found in his vehicle after deputies executed a search warrant.

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