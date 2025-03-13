Fentanyl, meth, and heroin found in Federal Way motel after overdose

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Thousands of fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized in a Federal Way motel after police responded to a call of an overdose.

Sebastian Velasquez-Perez of Venezuela was found unresponsive in a motel room and crews gave him two doses of NARCAN and started CPR before transporting him to the hospital, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Federal Way Police searched the motel and found over 7 pounds of meth, 5,000 fentanyl pills, two bags of a black tar substance which police believe to be heroin, 12 bags of a powdery substance, $8,000 in cash, a scale, and three cell phones, according to the release.

Police say the fentanyl pills' estimated street value is over $1 million.

Velasquez-Perez will have his first federal hearing on March, 17 and officials say there was no documentation in the motel room to show he was a U.S. citizen.

