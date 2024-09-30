FDA warns owners not to feed certain lots of food made by Tukwila company to pets

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is cautioning pet owners that some lots of Darwin’s Natural Pet Products raw cat and dog food could be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria.

Samples the FDA took from five types pet foods made by Arrow Reliance, headquartered in Tukwila, tested positive for Salmonella and a sixth FDA sample tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes (L. mono).

The products, which are generally sold online through a subscription service, come in frozen 2-pound packages and contain certain lots of Darwin’s Natural Selections Antibiotic & Grain-Free Chicken Recipe for Cats and Darwin’s Natural Selections Antibiotic & Grain-Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs.

The lots in question should not be fed to pets. Throw them away in a secure container, according to the FDA. You should also clean and disinfect all pet supplies and surfaces that the food or pet had contact with.

Though the FDA recommended that Arrow Reliance recall all six lots of its products, so far, the company has not done so and has continued to sell the food.

Because of this, the FDA suggests that consumers keep checking Darwin’s Natural Selection Antibiotic & Grain-Free products for the affected lot numbers before feeding their pets.

Product Information

The affected lots of pet food are in 2-pound white and clear plastic packages with four separate units. The dog food has blue labeling, and the cat food has blue and green labeling.

The lot codes are printed on the front of the lower left unit of the package. The product lot codes are printed on the front of the lower left unit of the package of food. If you no longer have the package or can’t read the lot code, throw the food away.

The affected varieties and lot codes are:

Darwin’s Natural Selections Antibiotic & Grain-Free Chicken Recipe for Cats

Lot No: 10832 MFG. Date: Jul 25, 2024



Lot No: 10832 MFG. Date: Jul 25, 2024 Darwin’s Natural Selections Antibiotic & Grain-Free Chicken Recipe for Cats

Lot No: 10856 MFG. Date: Aug 04, 2024



Lot No: 10856 MFG. Date: Aug 04, 2024 Darwin’s Natural Selections Antibiotic & Grain-Free Chicken Recipe for Cats

Lot No: 10890 MFG. Date: Aug 13, 2024



Lot No: 10890 MFG. Date: Aug 13, 2024 Darwin’s Natural Selections Antibiotic & Grain-Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs

Lot No: 10828 MFG. Date: Jul 24, 2024



Lot No: 10828 MFG. Date: Jul 24, 2024 Darwin’s Natural Selections Antibiotic & Grain-Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs

Lot No: 10844 MFG. Date: Jul 30, 2024



Lot No: 10844 MFG. Date: Jul 30, 2024 Darwin’s Natural Selections Antibiotic & Grain-Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs

Lot No: 10887 MFG. Date: Aug 12, 2024

For more information about Salmonella, Listeria or this FDA advisory, follow this link.



©2024 Cox Media Group