FDA and CDC investigate illnesses linked to Diamond Shruumz chocolate bars

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced they are investigating several illnesses associated with eating microdosing hallucinogenic chocolate bars produced by the brand Diamond Shrummz.

According to an FDA post on Facebook, people became ill after eating the products.

Some of the people who got sick reported symptoms such as seizures, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting.

The FDA and CDC are working with national poison control centers and state and local partners to investigate the illnesses.

The FDA recommends that people do not purchase or consume any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand Chocolate Bars, Cones, or Gummies from any retail or online locations at this time.

The products are sold online and in retail locations that sell hemp-derived products.

Anyone who gets sick after eating these products should seek medical attention or call Poison Control at (800) 222-1222.

