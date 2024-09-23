FDA approves FluMist for self-administration

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved FluMist for self-administration.

On Friday, the FDA announced that individuals and caregivers are approved to administer the nasal spray flu vaccine.

FluMist works by delivering a weakened version of the live flu virus through the nose. It’s used to prevent influenza caused by subtypes A and B of the virus.

The vaccine is approved for use in individuals between 2 and 49 years old.

This is the first vaccine that does not need to be given by a healthcare provider, but it still needs to be prescribed, the FDA wrote.

“Today’s approval of the first influenza vaccine for self- or caregiver-administration provides a new option for receiving a safe and effective seasonal influenza vaccine potentially with greater convenience, flexibility and accessibility for individuals and families,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Getting vaccinated each year is the best way to prevent influenza, which causes illness in a substantial proportion of the U.S. population every year and may result in serious complications, including hospitalization and death. This approval adds another option for vaccination against influenza disease and demonstrates the FDA’s commitment to advancing public health.”

According to the press release, the most common side effects of FluMist include fever over 100°F in kids aged 2 to 6, runny nose and nasal congestion in people aged 2 to 49, and a sore throat in adults aged 18 to 49.

“The approval of FLUMIST for self-administration is an important step forward in making vaccines more accessible to fight the high annual burden of influenza,” Iskra Reic, Executive Vice President, Vaccines and Immune Therapies, AstraZeneca, said. “For more than 20 years, FLUMIST has been the only nasal spray flu vaccine licensed in the US and now it is also the only vaccine to help individuals, families and communities access an influenza vaccine conveniently through self- and caregiver administration outside of traditional healthcare settings.”

The vaccines will be available at pharmacies across the country. For more information click this link.





©2024 Cox Media Group