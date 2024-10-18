FBI Seattle field office seeking public’s help finding missing 62-year-old woman from Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The FBI’s Seattle Field Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 62-year-old woman who was last seen in late March.

The family of Cristina Ase, 62, of Vancouver, Washington, reported her missing after she was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on March 26. She lives in Vancouver and works in West Linn, Oregon, according to a press release from the FBI Seattle field office. Ase’s coworkers said she did show up to work that same day.

Police found her car on March 27 in Vancouver. Police said they believed her disappearance was “suspicious and far from her normal routine.”

Ase has ties to Vancouver, Washington; Portland, Oregon; and San Francisco and Sacramento, California, police said.

Anyone with information about Cristina’s whereabouts is asked to contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

