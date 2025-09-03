FBI says bones found during Travis Decker search aren’t human

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Bones found during the massive manhunt for Travis Decker aren’t human.

The FBI Seattle made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The bones were found last week while law enforcement combed through 250 acres around the Rock Island Campground near Leavenworth.

They were taken to Central Washington University, where they were reviewed and confirmed they were from an animal.

Decker is accused of murdering his three daughters after taking them for a scheduled visit and disappearing.

Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia were found near the campground a few days after the visit.

He hasn’t been seen or heard from in three months.

The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, please call 911 immediately and do not attempt to contact or approach him. Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

