FBI recognizes three young girls for stopping Kent kidnapping

KENT, Wash. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recognized three Kent middle schoolers for their bravery in stopping the kidnapping of a 6-year-old girl today.

Last week, Kylie, Bentley, and Esme were presented with certificates at their middle school praising ‘Exceptional Service in the Public Interest’ by Seattle’s Violent Crimes Against Children squad.

KIRO 7′s Samantha Lomibao spoke with spoke exclusively with the girls in July when it all happened.

The incident happened at an East Hill apartment complex on Kent Kangley Road, where a man attempted to abduct a young girl.

The 40-year-old suspect, Haydar Hasan Albu Mohammad, pleaded guilty to an attempted luring charge in December. He was released and put on unsupervised probation for 24 months.





