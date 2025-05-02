Father shoots at man accused of breaking into Seattle apartment complex

The Seattle Police Department says a protective father shot at a man who broke into his apartment building.

Around 1:00 a.m. Friday, several people called 911 after they heard gunshots at the building on 21st Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound on his upper leg. While treating him, police identified him as a possible suspect for a series of attempted burglaries inside the building.

Police spoke with a man who lives on the third floor with his wife and child about what happened.

The father told officers that the man broke through the exterior door and tried to break into several apartments, yelling and kicking things, before reaching their door.

The man said he gave several warnings that he was armed before firing one shot through the door, which, according to officers, hit the other man in the leg.

Medics transported the suspect to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police arrested him for burglary.

©2025 Cox Media Group