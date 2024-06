TACOMA, Wash. — A fatal motorcycle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near South 84th Street in Tacoma has closed the left two lanes.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the motorcycle versus two-car crash happened around 8:05 p.m.

WSP says to expect traffic delays as the investigation is being conducted.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are on the scene to assist.

This story is developing and will be updated.

