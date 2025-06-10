Local

Fatal hit-and-run blocks lanes on NB I-5 in Kent

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Fatal hit-and-run blocks lanes on NB I-5 in Kent
By KIRO 7 News Staff

KENT, Wash. — All lanes but one are blocked on northbound I-5 in Kent following a fatal hit-and-run, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Drivers were told to expect delays through the area.

It is unclear at this time who was involved, but detectives are on the scene investigating.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the collision blocked all general-purpose lanes and partially blocked the on-ramp from SR 516. Traffic could only get by in the HOV lane.

As of 8:45 p.m., WSDOT reported about a 1.5-mile back-up.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read