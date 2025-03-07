Local

Car falls onto I-5 north in Tukwila, one dead, five injured

By KIRO 7 News Staff

TUKWILA, Wash. — One person is dead, one is seriously injured, and three others suffered minor injuries when a car reportedly came off the overpass onto Interstate 5.

Washington State Patrol reported the fatal collision on I-5 at the SR 599 / Interurban overpass in Tukwila around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

In a post on X, WSP says a vehicle went off the overpass onto I-5. Multiple lanes are blocked on I-5 and the overpass is down to one lane.

Puget Sound Fire shared that initial reports indicate one vehicle came off the overpass and landed on I-5. One person died at the scene, one patient suffered serious injuries, and four others suffered minor injuries.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic was backed up for four miles heading north on I-5 at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back to KIRO7.com for updates.


