Car falls onto I-5 north in Tukwila, one dead, five injured

TUKWILA, Wash. — One person is dead, one is seriously injured, and three others suffered minor injuries when a car reportedly came off the overpass onto Interstate 5.

Washington State Patrol reported the fatal collision on I-5 at the SR 599 / Interurban overpass in Tukwila around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

In a post on X, WSP says a vehicle went off the overpass onto I-5. Multiple lanes are blocked on I-5 and the overpass is down to one lane.

#BlockingAlert There is a fatal collision that occurred on the SR 599 / Interurban overpass where one of the vehicles ended up going off the overpass onto NB I-5. The overpass is down to one lane and multiple lanes blocked on I-5. More info to come. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 7, 2025

Puget Sound Fire shared that initial reports indicate one vehicle came off the overpass and landed on I-5. One person died at the scene, one patient suffered serious injuries, and four others suffered minor injuries.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic was backed up for four miles heading north on I-5 at 11 a.m.

UPDATE: Just a single right lane is open on NB I-5 at SR 599 in south Seattle for a rollover collision. The left lane on the NB I-5 overpass ramp to SR 599 is also blocked.



Backups are now 4 miles. Avoid the area if possible. Seek alternate routes and prepare for delays. https://t.co/FhItt4o3J7 pic.twitter.com/jA9ZM8GwLn — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 7, 2025

