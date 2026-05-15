Internal shakeup at the Seattle Mayor’s Office amid growing council conflict

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson’s Chief of Staff has been reassigned as part of a significant internal shakeup designed to smooth over increasingly tense relations with the Seattle City Council.

According to The Seattle Times, Wilson’s Chief of Staff, Kate Brunette Kreuzer, will now take on a new “special projects” role, while Esther Handy will serve as interim chief of staff.

Additionally, Deputy Mayor Brian Surratt will focus more on city council relations.

Councilmembers have voiced frustration with communications from the mayor’s office, especially as Wilson introduced and then amended bills to roll out new shelter beds across the city.

In a note to staff, Wilson said that “while I understand change can be unsettling, I want to assure all of you that it is common for a new administration to refine its internal staffing roles.” Wilson also noted that, “this early phase has been about learning what works well and what may need to change in order to effectively move forward on our key priorities.”

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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