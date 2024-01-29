Fan failure closes Downtown Seattle’s busy Westlake Station

SEATTLE — Westlake Station in Downtown Seattle, a major stop for light rail riders, is closed due to an emergency ventilation fan failure.

We first heard about the closure at around 8 a.m. Monday.

Sound Transit said a shuttle is available between the Capitol Hill and University Street light rail stations.

“We know that this is a real inconvenience for riders, since we were already in the middle of a planned service disruption when trains were already running less frequently through downtown,” Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher said.

Crews are working on fixing the issue but there isn’t an estimated time as to when the station will reopen.

Follow Sound Transit’s service alerts for updates.

