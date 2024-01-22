Light rail riders pack patience as construction continues to cause delays

SEATTLE — One week down and more to go for riders facing delays from light rail construction.

Stations from Capitol Hill to SODO shut down for the weekend, adding to the travel time.

“I take the light rail every day, and it’s definitely caused some disruption In my daily commute,” said rider Jake McVay.

McVay has been dealing with delays for about a week now. The three-week-long construction project has forced trains to take turns on a single track.

“It’s been pretty unreliable in Northgate,” continued McVay. “A lot of times the screen either has inaccurate time showing or just no time at all.”

On Saturday, he hit another shift in his schedule coming down from Northgate, and like hundreds of others, McVay’s ride came to an end in Capitol Hill. Stations from there to SODO were shut down.

To help with the delays, shuttles showed up for the weekend so riders could still get to the airport.

“We have to get our stuff and get out early,” said traveler Jackson Gergen.

For Jackson and Branna Gergen, It was a tighter squeeze than the light rail ride they had originally planned for.

“They told us yesterday to put maybe an extra half hour into the travel time just to be safe,” said Brianna Gergen. “So that’s what we accounted for”

Shuttles were running every ten minutes or so, but if you’re planning to ride before Feb. 5, don’t forget to pack your patience!

