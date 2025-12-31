Family mourns loss of pregnant mom of 2 who was hit, killed by car in Kent

The familly of a woman who was hit and killed by a car in Kent is mourning the loss of her life and the loss of her unborn baby, who was eight months along.

The mother of two was hit while crossing 108th Ave. SE on Friday. She was with her 19-year-old son, who saw the entire thing unfold.

The family said four years ago, they lost a brother in the same way.

If you’d like to donate to help the family with funeral expenses, a GoFundMe has been set up.

The driver of the car stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

©2025 Cox Media Group