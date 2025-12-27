Woman dies after getting hit by a car while crossing the street in Kent

KENT, Wash. — A 37-year-old woman was killed while crossing the street in Kent on Friday evening.

According to Kent police, she was crossing the street at the intersection of 108th Ave. SE and SE 224th St when she was hit by an SUV.

Police said she was not in a crosswalk.

The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

The 55-year-old driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

At this time, it doesn’t appear that speed or intoxication were a factor.

©2025 Cox Media Group