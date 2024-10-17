Family ‘reeling in shock’ after two teens allegedly murdered by their older brother

POULSBO, Wash. — “We only have questions and heartbreak. No answers or explanations. We are reeling in shock,” reads the GoFundMe link, as a Kitsap County family remembers two teens who were allegedly murdered by their older brother last week.

Scotty Bass, 17, and Sebastian Bass, 16, were found dead inside their Poulsbo home on October 9th.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Seth South near Bonney Lake that same day following an hours-long manhunt from Poulsbo. Police say he killed his siblings with a knife.

One week later, Shyanne South said she still can’t understand why her big brother, Seth, would ever hurt their two younger siblings.

“We’re grieving three people right now. We’re grieving the loss of my younger siblings and we’re grieving the loss of my older brother, Seth,” said Shyanne.

She told KIRO 7 that their family is completely devastated.

“I think that’s also something my family and I are probably struggling with is like, God, I hate this person, but I grew up with them and I love them and they’re my sibling,” she said.

Shyanne said they all grew up together and loved each other. She said Seth loved his siblings.

“Up until Wednesday, there was nothing in question for his love for us and it’s weird. Feelings don’t shut off,” she said.

Scotty, Sebastian, Seth and their parents lived in the Pouslbo house together.

“They all had a very tight-knit relationship with Seth as well. Since he was in the home, he constantly took care of them, looked after them,” she added. “He definitely showered us all with affection, our whole lives up until that point.”

Shyanne says this tragedy has left her parents with no other choice than to relocate.

“They poured their heart and soul into this house and it is no longer a place where anybody feels comfortable,” she said.

She said her younger brothers had so many aspirations. Shyanne explained that Scotty looked forward to graduating and hoped to be a park ranger. Scotty was excited to get his driver’s license and enjoy the rest of high school.

“They love their families so much and they loved their lives that they had been building for the past, you know, 16 to 17 years,” Shyanne said.

Shyanne said she will miss being by their side.

“Talking to them, or like, normal sibling behavior, like, Ew, you stink, or you know, like, random things, like, I can’t make those jokes, I can’t do stuff like that anymore, and I think that’s truly what I’ll miss the most,” she said.

If you’d like to help donate to the Bass/South family for relocation and funeral services, you can visit their GoFundMe.

South faces two counts of second-degree murder as well as an assault charge for hitting the detective.

He will be back in court later this month.

