Court docs claim Poulsbo man killed siblings, was headed to murder another

POULSBO, Wash. — New court documents reveal that the two teens found dead inside a Poulsbo home Wednesday were half-brothers.

The person accused of murdering them is another half-brother, according to those documents.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Seth South last night after spending hours searching for him.

According to court documents, South called 911 to report that one of his family members had slit their throat.

Dispatch said the phone went silent and then they heard fighting in the background.

The connection remained silent until law enforcement arrived, finding both of South’s siblings dead.

He was reportedly nowhere to be found.

One of the half-brothers was found dead in the kitchen; the other was found at the top of the stairs, according to the documents.

When detectives interviewed family, his grandfather said South told them, “You’re either with me or against me” and that he killed “the boys.”

RAW: Poulsbo double-homicide suspect

The documents state that South had also expressed to a friend that he was headed to Missouri to murder another sibling.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Deputies alerted other agencies in the area to keep an eye out for South’s vehicle, which was spotted a few hours later on State Route 410 near Bonney Lake.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies threw stop sticks to deflate South’s tires and took him into custody after he pulled over.

Documents state that there was blood seen on South’s shift knob as well as the driver’s seat. Bloody clothing was also found in his vehicle.

South was taken to a nearby office to be interviewed by Kitsap County detectives.

At the end of the interview, law enforcement says South assaulted detectives when they tried to re-handcuff him.

One detective sustained minor injuries.

South is currently in the Kitsap County Jail.

He faces two counts of second-degree murder as well as an assault charge for hitting the detective.

He will be back in court later this month.

